ADVERTISEMENT

Tea Board aims to double exports by 2047

Published - October 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tea Board of India said it targets to export 400 million kg by 2047 from about 230 million kg now.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is the second largest tea producer at 1,350 million kg, contributing 21% of the world tea production, and is the fourth largest exporter with about 12% share. The vision is to sustain the production share and improve exports with value addition for better price realisation, executive director of the board M. Muthukumar said in a meeting organised by the United Planters Association of Southern India in Coonoor recently.

“The board is looking at establishing a global e-market place for sourcing tea directly from the origin, as consumption patterns were expected to see a change. The tea sector should strengthen research and development and bring in block chain technology for traceability in the supply chain,” he said.

Another senior official of the board said the plan was to increase exports to 260-270 million kg in two years. The government had announced several interventions, especially market promotion schemes. The sector should make use of these to explore new markets, the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

exports / teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US