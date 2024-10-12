GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tea Board aims to double exports by 2047

Published - October 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tea Board of India said it targets to export 400 million kg by 2047 from about 230 million kg now.

India is the second largest tea producer at 1,350 million kg, contributing 21% of the world tea production, and is the fourth largest exporter with about 12% share. The vision is to sustain the production share and improve exports with value addition for better price realisation, executive director of the board M. Muthukumar said in a meeting organised by the United Planters Association of Southern India in Coonoor recently.

“The board is looking at establishing a global e-market place for sourcing tea directly from the origin, as consumption patterns were expected to see a change. The tea sector should strengthen research and development and bring in block chain technology for traceability in the supply chain,” he said.

Another senior official of the board said the plan was to increase exports to 260-270 million kg in two years. The government had announced several interventions, especially market promotion schemes. The sector should make use of these to explore new markets, the official added.

Published - October 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Related Topics

exports / teachers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.