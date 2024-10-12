Tea Board aims to double exports by 2047

The Tea Board of India said it targets to export 400 million kg by 2047 from about 230 million kg now.

India is the second largest tea producer at 1,350 million kg, contributing 21% of the world tea production, and is the fourth largest exporter with about 12% share. The vision is to sustain the production share and improve exports with value addition for better price realisation, executive director of the board M. Muthukumar said in a meeting organised by the United Planters Association of Southern India in Coonoor recently.

“The board is looking at establishing a global e-market place for sourcing tea directly from the origin, as consumption patterns were expected to see a change. The tea sector should strengthen research and development and bring in block chain technology for traceability in the supply chain,” he said.

Another senior official of the board said the plan was to increase exports to 260-270 million kg in two years. The government had announced several interventions, especially market promotion schemes. The sector should make use of these to explore new markets, the official added.