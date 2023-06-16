HamberMenu
TCS, Transamerica end $2-bn contract on macro environment

Indian IT companies, which draw a bulk of their revenue from the United States and Europe, have flagged a slowdown in the telecom and communication segment as clients contemplate spending cuts and project rampdowns to save cash

June 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with U.S.-based Transameria to enable the digitisation of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform.

Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has mutually agreed with insurance provider Transamerica to end a $2-billion contract, citing reasons, including a challenging macro environment.

The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with U.S.-based Transameria to enable the digitisation of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform.

Administration of those policies, including life insurance and retirement and investment solutions, will be moved to a new servicing model, which will take about 30 months, TCS said.

"It's more of a sentimental negative rather than a big impact on the financials of TCS," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian IT companies, which draw a bulk of their revenue from the United States and Europe, have flagged a slowdown in the telecom and communication segment as clients contemplate spending cuts and project rampdowns to save cash.

"We don't see a big impact because of this. But yes, it's a sign that the demand environment is not very good" Khemka said.

