TCS to invest $300 million in Arizona

TCS plans to invest $300 mn in Arizona

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) plans to expand its operations in Arizona, U.S. by investing more than $300 million by 2026. The company said it would hire more than 220 employees by 2023 to meet the digital- transformation needs of its customers. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years, it said. The company’s flagship Phoenix Business Center, one of its 30 facilities in the U.S., serves more than 50 customers across Arizona.

It currently has more than 780 employees in the State, helping clients in banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, manage their IT operations and harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise software to achieve their growth and transformation objectives.

The new positions will be based at the Phoenix centre as well as in client offices around the state, it added.