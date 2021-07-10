BusinessMUMBAI 10 July 2021 05:02 IST
Comments
TCS to hire 40,000 freshers
Updated: 09 July 2021 23:33 IST
Largest software exporter TCS will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22, a top executive said.
The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of more than 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad said.
He said the pandemic-related restrictions do not pose any difficulty in hiring. “We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India,” Mr. Lakkad told reporters.
More In Business
Read more...