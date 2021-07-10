TCS to hire 40,000 freshers

MUMBAI

10 July 2021 05:02 IST

Largest software exporter TCS will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22, a top executive said.

The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of more than 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad said.

He said the pandemic-related restrictions do not pose any difficulty in hiring. “We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India,” Mr. Lakkad told reporters.

