TCS to hire 40,000 freshers

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) campus at Siruseri, Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Largest software exporter TCS will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22, a top executive said.

The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of more than 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad said.

He said the pandemic-related restrictions do not pose any difficulty in hiring. “We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India,” Mr. Lakkad told reporters.


