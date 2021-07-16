TCS to help Malaysia in building a digital economy

Bengaluru/Mumbai

16 July 2021

IT firm to work with Human Resource Ministry of Malaysia

India’s tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. is working closely with the Malaysian government to help that country develop a digital economy by offering training for the creation of more digital jobs.

Earlier this year, Malaysia unveiled the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) with an objective to enhance digitalisation, improve digital infrastructure and build a more trusted and secure digital environment, in addition to targeting the development of 20,000 cybersecurity knowledge workers and 30,000 data professionals in that country by 2025.

“We are working closely with Malaysian government agencies to create more digital jobs for the country. TCS is supporting national efforts to fill the digital skills gap and create well-paying jobs in the technology sector for Malaysian youths,” Jeevan Rajoo, Country Head, TCS Malaysia, said in a post.

Working with the Human Resources Development Fund Placement Centre (HPC), a one-stop portal that matches employers from a wide range of industries and sectors to the right candidates, the TCS would drive digital sustainability across the Malaysian ecosystem, the company said in a post on its website.

The TCS has listed close to 400 high-skilled jobs at the HPC, including business analysts, cybersecurity specialists, cloud engineers, enterprise architects, full stack developers and UI/UX designers.

Additionally, the tech major would offer its Initial Learning Programme (ILP), a two-month learning and hands-on training module, to train fresh graduates and new recruits. The ILP covers technology skills such as coding, data analytics and software or application development as well as soft skills such as problem solving, creativity and communication skills.

The TCS has already hired 100 fresh graduates after it introduced the ILP in Malaysia, while another 50 fresh graduates would also be employed by August.

“TCS is well-placed to help advance the digital economy in line with the key drivers we have identified — empowering Malaysians with digital skills, enabling digitally-powered businesses and driving digital sector investments,” said Datuk Wira Dr. Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff, Chairman of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, in the post.

Malaysia reported a youth (aged 15 to 24) unemployment rate of 13.7% and a general unemployment rate of 4.6% in April 2021, up from 3.2% a year ago.