October 06, 2023

IT major TCS will consider share buyback proposal in its board meeting to be held next week, the company said on October 6.

The company had last announced share buyback of up to ₹18,000 crore entailing 4 crore shares at ₹ 4,500 apiece which closed in March 2022.

"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 11, 2023," the company said in a filing.

