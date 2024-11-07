TCS signs multi year deal with Air France-KLM to modernise the airline group’s data

Tara Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has signed a multi-year deal to help Air France-KLM become a data-centric airline group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next three years, TCS will modernise the airline group’s data by moving it to cloud, promoting the next generation of data-driven aviation.

“This shift will help Air France-KLM exit data centers and harness the strength of the cloud, supporting a sustainable and adaptive aviation industry. The new data architecture will enable the use of data to enhance operations, drive decisions, improve functionality, and gain efficiency,” TCS said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCS will assist Air France-KLM in migrating its critical systems and core business data to the cloud, encompassing key areas such as flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance, the airlines e-commerce platforms and much more.

‘Move will enhance operational efficiency’

This migration will enhance operational efficiency across all business lines, ensuring seamless and secure data management as well as modernise the technology landscape enabling new possibilities, the company said.

Pierre-Olivier Bandet, EVP & Group CIO, Air France-KLM Group said, “In a rapidly evolving industry, we are committed to becoming a champion of air transport in Europe, while fulfilling our role as a frontrunner of sustainable aviation. We are pleased to open a new and exciting chapter with our long-time partner, TCS, to make the most out of our data and new technologies to become even more data-centric and agile to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said, “We are eager to help Air France-KLM become the most data-driven airline group in the world and continue to reach new heights in air transport and customer experience, operational excellence, and sustainability for decades to come.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.