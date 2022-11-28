  1. EPaper
TCS sets up quantum computing lab

November 28, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Consultancy Services has unveiled a quantum computing Lab on AWS to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

While still in its nascent stages, quantum computing has the potential to help solve challenges too difficult for classical computers to solve in a timely manner today, such as enhanced detection of surface anomalies or optimisation problems, TCS said.

The company has been investing in quantum computing research for over four years, which has already resulted in two patent filings and progress toward advancing artificial intelligence, optimisation, cryptography, and digital security, according to the filing.

