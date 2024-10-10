TCS quarter net profit increases by 4.99%

Country's largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday (October 10, 2024) reported a 4.99% increase in its September quarter net profit at ₹11,909 crore.

The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of ₹11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding quarter, it had a post tax net of ₹12,040 crore, a company filing said.

Tata Consultancy Services' revenues rose 7.06% to ₹64,988 crore from ₹60,698 crore in the year-ago period, and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the preceding quarter.

Its profit before tax came at ₹16,032 crore, as against ₹15,330 crore in the year-ago period.

The TCS scrip closed 0.56% down at ₹4,228.40 a piece on the BSE on Thursday (October 10, 2024), as against gains of 0.18% on the benchmark.