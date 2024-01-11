TCS Q3 net profit grows 8.2% to ₹11,735 cr. despite headwinds

January 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) reported third quarter (ending December 31, 2023) net profit grew 8.2% to ₹11,735 crore as compared with the year earlier period due to strong double-digit growth in emerging markets led by India.

This is despite a seasonally weak quarter and the global economic situation on the ground remaining unchanged, its CEO said.

The company’s revenue during the quarter increased 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹60,583 crore and grew 1.7% YoY in Constant Currency.

The company reported net margin of 19.4%. The board has announced a dividend of ₹27 per share including ₹18 as special dividend.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macro-economic headwinds, demonstrates the strength of our business model with a well-diversified portfolio and a customer centric strategy.”

“Though the situation on the ground has not improved, we are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area,” he said.

During the quarter the company had a one-time charge of $125 million towards settlement of legal claims. The total claim was $140 million.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said, ”The quarter saw us make significant progress in many projects of national importance, demonstrating our execution strength. We are on course with the BSNL 4G/5G network roll out. We are making good progress in upskilling our employees in Generative AI through our AI playground platform.”

About 65% of the company’s employees are reporting to work in the office and the rest are expected to be in normal working mode by the end of this financial year. The company said it would go for fresh hiring in campuses in FY25. During the quarter the attrition rate has come down to 13.3% from 14.9% in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter growth was led by the Energy, Resources and Utilities vertical which grew 11.8%, Manufacturing which grew 7.0% and Life Sciences and Healthcare which grew 3.1%.

The Consumer Business Group (CBG) was down 0.3%, BFSI down 3%, Communications & Media down 4.9% and Technology & Services down 5.0%. Regional Markets grew 19.2%.

Among major markets, the United Kingdom led with 8.1% growth; Continental Europe grew 0.5% and North America was down 3%. In emerging markets, India led with 23.4% growth, Middle East & Africa grew 16.0%, Latin America grew 13.2%, and Asia Pacific grew 3.9%.