TCS Q2 net profit rises 8.7% to ₹11,342 crore

October 11, 2023

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday said consolidated net profit grew 8.7% to ₹11,342 crore for the quarter ended September 30, in the backdrop of continued headwinds leading to softening of demand for technology services by companies.

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to ₹59,692 crore from a year earlier. While Constant Currency revenue growth was 2.8%, operating margin at 24.3% grew 0.3 percentage points. The company’s board has announced buyback of the company’s share valued at ₹1,700 crore at ₹4,150 a piece. The board has also announced a dividend of ₹9 per share.

During the quarter, hiring did not witness momentum considering large-scale recruitment had taken place over the last 18 months. The hiring count amounted to less than the number of people who left the company during the quarter. The company said the attrition rate was at 14.9%, but did not provide any outlook for future hiring.

“Strong deal momentum delivered [for] us a very large order book in Q2 – our second highest TCV [total contract value] ever in a quarter, and good pipeline,” said K. Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director.

Asked whether headwinds continued in the quarter, he said, “It is obvious. Because of the uncertainties, clients are focused on optimisation which results in older projects getting optimised, [with] some of them getting paused or reprioritised, resulting in muted or moderated premium.”

However, he said, “The resilience of demand for our services, our clients’ willingness to commit to long-tenure programmes and their continued appetite for experimentation with Gen AI and other new technologies give us confidence in our longer-term growth prospects.”

The company’s growth was led by the Energy, Resources and Utilities vertical which rose 14.8%, Manufacturing (5.8%) and Life Sciences and Healthcare (5%). The Consumer Business Group (CBG) grew 1%, BFSI contracted 0.5%, Communications & Media shrank 2.1% and Technology & Services dipped 2.2%.

Among major markets, the United Kingdom led with 10.7% growth; North America grew 0.1% and Continental Europe increased 1.3%. In emerging markets, Middle East & Africa grew 15.9%, Latin America (13.1%), Asia Pacific (4.1%) and India (3.9%).

“Clients also focused on operating model transformation, vendor consolidation and Enterprise IT as a Service. Among service lines, AI.Cloud, TCS Interactive and IoT and Digital Engineering led growth,” the company said in a filing.

TCS has over 250 Gen AI opportunities in the pipeline, driven by a catalog of use cases across industries, early adoption partnerships with hyperscalers.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: ”We now have a 1,00,000-strong pool of Gen-AI Ready consultants and prompt-engineers who are engaged in hundreds of Gen-AI projects for our clients across segments.”

“During the quarter, BSNL awarded us the project to integrate and deploy a modern, indigenous pan-India 4G and 5G mobile network. This is a huge milestone for TCS, and we have commenced the supply, planning, design, installation and commissioning, and optimisation of this mobile network, satisfying a detailed set of requirements conforming to 3GPP standards. The rollout will be completed in about 18 months.”

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our focus on improving employee utilisation, while driving productivity improvement and cost efficiency across the organisation, has helped us expand our operating margin to 24.3%. We will continue to push the growth, efficiency and innovation levers to further improve our profitability.

