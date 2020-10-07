TCS Q2 net dips 7% to ₹7,475 cr.

Money matters: As on September 30, the technology services bellwether had ₹58,500 crore cash in hand. Reuters

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit declined 7% to ₹7,475 crore, from ₹8,042 crore in the year-earlier period.

Net income after excluding a provision of ₹1,218 crore towards a legal claim, however, was 4.9% higher at ₹8,433 crore, TCS said. Consolidated revenue grew 3% to ₹40, 135 crore. Revenue in constant currency terms, however, declined 3.2% on a year-on-year basis, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The software services provider’s board approved a share buy-back of ₹16,000 crore at ₹3,000 per share — representing a 9.6% premium over Wednesday’s closing price on the BSE of ₹2,737.40. The buy-back amounts to 1.42% of the total paid up share capital. As on September 30, TCS had ₹58,500 crore cash in hand.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share.

“Driving accelerated business value realisation of our customers’ digital investments has resulted in broad-based revenue growth,” CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said. “The strong order book, a very robust deal pipeline, and continued market share gains give us confidence for the future,” he added.

“What we are witnessing right now is the start of the first phase of a multi-year technology transformation cycle. In the current phase, enterprises are building a cloud-based foundation that will serve as a resilient, secure and scalable digital core,” the CEO said.

‘Long-term resilience’

“Our all-round performance this quarter is a huge endorsement of the increased relevance of our services and solutions to our clients as they pivot from risk mitigation to long-term resilience powered by cloud, digital and simplification of working methods,” said COO N. Ganapathy Subramaniam.

The company said a surge in future-focused discretionary investments for growth and transformation drove a strong, broad-based rebound in growth across industry verticals and geographies.

TCS also announced it would restore salary increases, effective October 1, for the second half of the financial year.