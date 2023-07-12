TCS Q1 net profit grows 16.8% YoY to ₹11,074 crore

July 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) reported that its first quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.8% year-on-year to ₹11,074 crore on the back of marquee deals. Net margin was at 18.6%.

But due to demand softness witnessed in the market, the company reported a comparatively lower net profit on a quarter-on-quarter basis, from ₹11,392 crore in the fourth quarter.

The company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 grew 12.6% year-on-year to ₹59,381 crore. The Constant Currency revenue growth was 7%. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, however, the growth was nearly flat. The board has declared a dividend of ₹9 per share.

The company said its order book stood at $10.2 billion.

With a net addition of 523 to overall headcount, the company’s workforce at the end of the quarter stood at 615,318. While the company has announced it will hire about 40,000 people this year, the quarterly spread-out has not been finalised.

Stating that demand was softening due to global macroeconomic uncertainties, the company believes that achieving double-digit growth this year would be a tall order.

“The market uncertainty is the biggest headwind. In the tailwind perspective, every time a new technology comes to play, it creates lot of opportunities. There is so much to be done,” said K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS.

“We remain confident in the long-term demand for our services, driven by emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies and in research and innovation, so we can maximise our participation in these opportunities,” he said.

He said the company was doing extensive work in the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our products and platforms achieved major milestones during the quarter with several transformational engagements going live. We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technologies, operations and client experience dimensions,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, TCS said.

During the latest quarter, growth was led by Life Sciences & Healthcare which grew 10.1%, the Manufacturing vertical 9.4%, BFSI 3%, Retail & CPG 5.3%, Technology Services 4.4% and Communication & Media grew 0.5%.

Among major markets UK led with 16.1% growth, North America grew 4.6% and Continental Europe grew 3.4%.

In Emerging markets, Middle East & Africa grew 15.2%, India 14%, Latin America 13.5% and Asia Pacific grew 4.7%.