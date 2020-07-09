TCS net falls 13.8% to ₹7,008 cr. as COVID-19 hurts Q1 margins

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Thursday reported consolidated net profit declined 13.8% to ₹7,008 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, from ₹8,131 crore a year earlier, as the adverse impact of COVID-19 hurt almost all its business verticals and shrank margins.

Revenue in rupee terms inched up a marginal 0.4% year-on-year to ₹38,322 crore, helped by the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar. However, in constant currency terms revenue actually fell 6.3%.

Operating margin narrowed to 23.6% in the quarter, from 24.2% a year earlier, while the net margin shrank by 301 basis points to 18.3%, TCS said in a statement. Total contract value in the period was $6.9 billion.

“The revenue impact of the pandemic played out broadly along the lines we had anticipated at the start of the quarter,” CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said in the statement. “It affected all verticals, with the exception of Life Sciences and Healthcare, with varying levels of impact. We believe it has bottomed out, and we should now start tracing our path to growth,” he added.

Life Sciences & Healthcare was the only positive segment, reporting a growth of 13.8%. All other industry verticals showed declines with retail and manufacturing the worst hit, sliding by 12.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Demand contracted across regions with only Europe posting 2.7% growth. North America shrank by 6.1%.

‘Miss on margin’

“The revenue decline of 6.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency is higher than our forecast of 4.5%,” Urmil Shah, analyst at IDBI Capital wrote in a note to clients. “This resulted in a miss on EBIT margin front,” Mr. Shah added.

Mr. Gopinathan said most customers had weathered the initial disruption and stabilised operations. “We are seeing many customers focus on front-end transformation, resulting in significant traction for our products and services. The other big investment themes are around driving operational resilience, adaptability and optimisation,” he observed.

CFO V. Ramakrishnan said the IT services firm had managed to minimise the impact on its operating margin by using “other efficiency levers to limit the impact of the sharp revenue decline during the quarter”.

“Disciplined execution resulted in superior cash conversion and a strong cash balance that positions us very well to weather the downturn,” he added.

TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.