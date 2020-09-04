TCS iON offers free digital preparedness course to teachers

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the introduction of a free, 15-day self-paced digital course called ‘Career Edge – Digital Teacher,’ to help educators enhance their digital teaching skills.

“The pandemic has put enormous stress on millions of teachers by forcing them to adopt digital tools to conduct their classes. TCS iON Career Edge – Digital Teacher has been specially designed to equip aspiring and practicing educators with essential skills and competencies to make their journey to digital teaching smoother and more effective,” the company said.

The course requires a minimal 1-2 hours of daily effort for 15 days, ensuring little disruption to their schedules. It will enable teachers to utilise teaching strategies for the digital world by helping them gain a better understanding of the available digital learning tools, it added.

The course also covers essential techniques for conducting assessments remotely. The online course can be accessed from anywhere, anytime and from any device – cellphones, laptops, desktops and tablets free of cost at https://learning.tcsionhub.in/courses/career-edge-digital-teacher/.

On successful completion of the course and an in-built test, teachers will be awarded a certificate endorsing them as Digital Teachers. The Career Edge programme aligns with the recently introduced National Education Policy that stresses on the development of teachers and on integrating technology with traditional methods of learning and teaching.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, we are delighted to offer this course to teachers for free, as an expression of our gratitude and admiration for them. I believe now is the time to go beyond the constricted conventional classrooms and video sessions. It is time to shift to digital tools that allow educators to innovate new pedagogies which will, in turn, ensure enhanced learning.”