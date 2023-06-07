HamberMenu
TCS investing significantly in building AI capabilities: Chairman

“There is a transition already underway from predictive AI to generative AI’

June 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Leveraging generative AI would further require technology innovation and investments, says N. Chandrasekaran.

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have made AI transition a central focus and impact of AI and Machine learning was going to be profound, said Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

“There is a transition already underway from predictive AI to generative AI,” he said in a statement published in the company’s latest annual report.

“Businesses are still adopting predictive AI and are on the journey of capturing data, harnessing the power of cloud and IoT,” he said.

“Leveraging generative AI would further require technology innovation and investments,” he added. 

He said the company was significantly investing in building AI capabilities which include products and platforms that were AI-powered. He also said the company would invest in research areas important for the future.

‘Over the last few years, TCS has leveraged partnerships to design and orchestrate a completely indigenous software-defined 4G/5G network stack,” he said 

‘5G technologies along with IoT, edge and AI will enable new digital transformation opportunities across industries. TCS will invest in research areas important for the future, in collaboration with our global academic partners and start-up ecosystem,” he added.

