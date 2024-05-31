TCS investing, building capabilities to respond to rapid tech shifts, says Chairman

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) is making significant investments and building capabilities to partner with customers during this phase of rapid technological shifts, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, addressing shareholders at the company’s 29th AGM on Friday.

“In FY24, TCS consolidated AI and cloud expertise with the creation of the AI. Cloud unit. In addition, each of the business groups are developing domain specific AI/Gen AI offerings,” he said, adding that the company had upskilled more than 3 lakh employees on GenAI technologies. Its products and services were also being enhanced with AI capabilities, he said.

“We have doubled down on partnerships in areas such as AI, cloud, quantum computing and cybersecurity. These early investments position your company as a trusted partner in customers’ technology adoption journey,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

For partnering with customers on their energy transition journey, TCS was investing in research on green hydrogen, biofuels; developing digital platforms to help customers reduce Scope 1/2/3 emissions, the chairman said.

“It has developed a proprietary ESG framework to build transparency into operations and simply compliance reporting. In addition, global customers are working with your company to use the IP TCS has built to enable this transition to a sustainable future,” he added.

Stating that trends such as AI, New Energy, Supply Chain, Secure Networks and Talent were shaping the priorities of businesses, he said, “These transformations bring both opportunities and challenges for our industry, compelling us to innovate and stay ahead of the curve.”

GenAI would have a significant impact on nearly every sector and country in future. All industries would witness higher productivity, he said, adding that new energy resources would help in the global energy transition.

“Businesses are making clear commitments towards a sustainable future. The energy requirement of our fast-changing world is enormous. The current energy demand estimates do not fully take into account due to AI,” he said.

“The processing of large amounts of data consumes a lot of energy. The key is to lower the cost of energy while making the shift towards renewables source,” he added.

