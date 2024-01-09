TCS former director Phiroz Vandrevala passes away

January 09, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Information Technology industry veteran Phiroz Vandrevala, a former Director on the Board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and former chairman of Nasscom has passed away, TCS said in a post on X.

He joined TCS in 1982 and served as a key part of the leadership team over the decades, including serving as Executive Director of the company between 2007-2016,” it said.

“Over his long tenure in the company, he made many significant contributions, including being part of the efforts to take TCS public in its IPO in 2004, opening up new markets, and mentoring a new generation of TCSers,” the company added.

As Vice-Chairman and MD of Diligenta, he led TCS’ life insurance and pensions industry business to new heights.

“Phiroz also played a larger and seminal role in the growth of the Indian IT Industry, serving on many industry bodies, including as Chairman of NASSCOM, Co-Chair of the Indo-British Partnership, and in representing the industry and country in many other important global forums,” TCS said.

He was widely regarded for his service to the industry, by leaders in the business community and in the Government, it added.