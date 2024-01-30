ADVERTISEMENT

TCS extends contract with Aviva for 15 years

January 30, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) has announced a 15-year extension of its contract with Aviva, the U.K.’s Insurance, Wealth and Retirement provider, to transform its U.K. Life business and enhance customer experience in leveraging the TCS BaNCS based platform. 

As part of this move, the end-to-end policy administration and servicing will be expanded to cover more than 5.5 million policies, to be managed by Diligenta, TCS’s FCA regulated subsidiary in the U.K., on behalf of Aviva, TCS said in a statement. 

“Extending this strategic partnership will improve how we serve our customers, further simplify our operations and support our growth ambitions. It will allow us to rationalise our systems and improve efficiency, bringing significant benefits for our customers and the business,” Doug Brown, CEO Insurance, Wealth & Retirement, Aviva said.

R. Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS said, “Our long-standing relationship with Aviva over the last 20 years, is a testament of our joint efforts to consistently and continuously transform customer experience. We are delighted as we embark on the next chapter of this journey.”

