HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TCR Engineering announces materials testing project in Odisha

April 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

TCR Engineering on Saturday announced a new materials testing project in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The company is into quality assurance of materials and testing industrial assets used in various projects related to sectors like steel, cement, nuclear power, capital goods, defence and electronics, among others. The new centre is the third in India and fifth globally, the Mumbai-based TCR Engineering said in a statement. The facility will provide comprehensive testing and analysis services to clients across a wide range of industries in the state, the company said it will also target the clients in the eastern and the northeastern states.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.