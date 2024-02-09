ADVERTISEMENT

TBO Tek plans to expand in North America, Europe

February 09, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

TBO Tek Ltd. (TBO), a travel distribution platform, has announced to expand in North America and Europe while making investments to expand global supply footprint.

The company intends to raise fresh capital of up to ₹400 crore as part of its business strategy to help achieve growth of its platform.

TBO Tek recently filed its offer document with the market regulator SEBI for an IPO, proposing to raise up to ₹400 crore in fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 15,635,996 equity shares.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TBO platform connects over 147,000 buyers across more than 100 countries with suppliers, as of June 30, 2023. 

It will be investing in building platform-led growth capabilities. In the mature markets of North America and Europe, platform-led buyer acquisition and onboarding would  be an important lever for the company, it said.

The company envisages investment of ₹100 crore in its material subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC, for onboarding platform users through marketing and promotional activities; and hiring sales and contracting personnel for augmenting Supplier and Buyer base outside India.

It prioritises destinations that have high demand and that are of most interest to its buyers. It is also focused on diversifying its supply base.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US