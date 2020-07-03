Taxpayers get I-T refunds of ₹62,361 crore

New Delhi

03 July 2020 22:57 IST

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth ₹62,361 crore to over 20 lakh taxpayers between April 8 and June 30.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹23,453.57 crore issued to 19.07 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹38,908.37 crore to over 1.36 lakh taxpayers during this period. “During this period of just 56 weekdays, the Central Board of Direct taxes has issued refunds in more than 20.44 lakh cases amounting to more than ₹62,361 crore,” the department said a statement.

