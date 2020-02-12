Taxpayer data to be shared with SEBI: I-T

The Income Tax Department will share all taxpayers’ data like PAN information with SEBI in order to help the capital markets regulator in its probe against various entities, including those involved in ‘stock market manipulation’, an official order said.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, had issued an order in this context on February 10 under Section 138 (1) of the I-T Act. The sharing of information will be under three broad heads: request-based exchange of data, suo motu and automatic. The two organisations are expected to ink a Memorandum of Understanding soon to implement the decision.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.