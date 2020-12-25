TaxBuddy.com raises early stage funding from Zenith Global

Fintech start-up TaxBuddy.com has raised $1 million in early stage funding from UAE-based fund Zenith Global, it said in a statement.
The funds will be utilised for market outreach of products and deepen connection with users, it added.
Owned by Mumbai-based SSBA Innovations Pvt. Ltd, TaxBuddy.com is an online tax adviser offering subscription-based plans of tax advisory including income-tax and GST, tax saving and even ‘tax notice management services’.
“Perhaps, TaxBuddy is the first in India to automate tax planning and also notices management,” said Sujit Bangar, founder, TaxBuddy.com.
A former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Harvard Business School alumnus, Mr. Bangar said this funding will help the firm to lead in personal and small business financial space in India.
“Tax compliance and advisory services are distinct from other fintech services. The user needs to feel confident and trust that his compliance is in safe hands. Our people build that trust and the technology helps us reach out to customers and expand the user base,” said Mr. Bangar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath