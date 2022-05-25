Taxbuddy raises $2.1 million
Fintech start-up taxbuddy.com said it has raised $2.10 million from existing investors led by UAE-based fund Zenith Global.
The firm which offers subscription-based plans of tax advisory said it would utilise the funds to enhance its technological capabilities.
“The most important aspect, which has been neglected till date, is advisory automation," said Sujit Bangar, Founder of taxbuddy.com, a former IRS officer.
"Advisory automation is the next big thing in fintech. We have been focused on the same since the beginning.” he said.
