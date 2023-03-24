HamberMenu
Tax tweaks drag Sensex down by 0.7%

March 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.69% on Friday to 57,527.10 points after the passage of the Finance Bill incorporating changes in securities transaction tax and withdrawal of indexation benefits for debt mutual funds weighed on investor sentiment.

Bajaj Finserv led declines sliding 3.81%, with Bajaj Finance (3.19%), Tata Steel (2.58%), Reliance (1.96%), L&T (1.95%) and State Bank (1.38%) among other losers.

 “Cues from both the global and domestic markets were subdued,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. “The asset management industry was hit hard by tax changes and the elimination of the indexation benefit of debt mutual funds,” he added.

“Volatility was fuelled by weak European markets, which was driven by banking stocks as Credit Default Swap (CDS) spreads increased. Although all major sectors traded in the red, selling in the IT sector was limited despite warnings of muted growth,” Mr. Nair noted.

