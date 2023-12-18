ADVERTISEMENT

Tax kitty up 20.7%, crosses 75% of Budget target

December 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Word DIRECT TAX composed of wooden dices. Closeup | Photo Credit: TolikoffPhotography

India’s net direct tax collections had grown 20.7% by December 17 to cross ₹13.70 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, indicating that 75.15% of the year’s direct tax target has been met.

As of November 30, the net direct tax kitty stood at ₹10.64 lakh crore or 58.34% of the Budget estimates, so collections have risen by ₹3.06 lakh crore so far in December as per the latest provisional numbers.

“The net direct tax collection of ₹13,70,388 crore (as on 17.12.2023) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹6,94,798 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹6,72,962 crore (net of refund),” the ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Advance Tax collections so far this year stood at ₹6,25,249 crore, reflecting a growth of 19.94% so far this year, with corporate taxes of ₹4,81,840 crore and personal income tax of ₹1,43,404 crore.

A little over ₹22,000 crore of refunds have been effected in December, as per the ministry’s data which showed total tax refunds stood at ₹2,25,251 crore as of Sunday, from about ₹2.03 lakh crore by November 30.

Gross direct tax collections stood at ₹15,95,639 crore, which included CIT of ₹7,90,049 crore and ₹8,02,902 crore from Personal Income Tax and Securities Transaction Tax. “Minor head-wise collection comprises Advance Tax of ₹6,25,249 crore; Tax Deducted at Source of ₹7,70,606 crore; Self-Assessment Tax of ₹1,48,677 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of ₹36,651 crore; and Tax under other minor heads of ₹14,455 crore,” the ministry statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US