Tattvan rolls out home-care package for COVID patients

Telemedicine start-up Tattvan E-clinics has introduced a COVID-19 treatment package for patients suffering from mild symptoms of corona virus.

The objective behind unveiling this home-care package is to assist people in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities without any healthcare facility, in getting treatment for COVID from their homes via teleconsultation, the firm said.

“Patients testing positive can visit the franchise clinics to avail the package. The team at the clinic will then be processing the supplies and offering ground support to the patients,” it said.

The package, costing ₹1,800, involves a franchise operator who will support patients by providing them timely tele-consultation with the expert panel of doctors, tracking of daily vitals and patient counselling in the time of distress. This package will continue to cater to the infected patients till the time they don’t test negative.

“The COVID treatment package seeks to help those patients who are showing mild or equal symptoms of Corona to get the advice of doctors from the comfort of their homes,” said Ayush Mishra, CEO, Tattvan E-clinics.

“In this package, you will be given online doctor consultation, nurse vital monitoring, COVID counselling by Tattvan’s patient executive other information related to COVID patients can reach out either via the Tattvan Franchise E-Clinics across U.P, Bihar and Rajasthan or can visit www.tattvan.com,” he said.

He said with the help of the firm’s telemedicine network, health providers and doctors in any of the nearest top hospitals can now provide medical advice.

In the last 8 weeks, the firm has provided treatment to over 400 COVID-19 patients out of which 190 have recovered, Mr. Mishra who was formerly with Moody’s said.

Recently, the firm expanded its footprint in rural districts of Rajasthan and U.P. via telemedicine to provide advanced care tele-consultations. Currently it has 55 clinics and plans to grow the number to 100 in three months.