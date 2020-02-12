Tata Trusts appoints Srinath Narasimhan as its CEO

The trustees of Tata Trusts, which together hold 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, at their meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday named old Tata hand Srinath Narasimhan as the chief executive of the trusts with effect from April 1, 2020.

Mr. Narasimhan is currently serving as the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. The position had been vacant since the resignation of R Venkataramanan early last year.

Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Mr. Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata Group, including the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd.

The trustees also appointed Pramit Jhaveri, former chief executive officer of Citi India and former vice chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asia Pacific, as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. The appointment is effective from February 12, 2020.