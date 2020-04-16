Tata Trusts airlifts critical gears for Covid-19 response

Tata Trusts is airlifting critical supplies to support India’s COVID-19 interventions across the country, it said.

Tata International Ltd. is augmenting the supplies. The items being imported include Personal Protection Equipment kits (including coveralls, masks, gloves and goggles) N95/KN95 masks and surgical masks of different grades.

“The consignment, of about one crore individual units, will arrive in multiple batches and will be deployed where these are most needed across the country through the coming weeks,” Tata Trusts said in a statement.

“The total value committed so far to the sourcing of such materials is about ₹150 crore,” it added.

The Trusts’ intervention follows the Chairman, Ratan N. Tata’s statement that “urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.”

The Tata Group has committed ₹1,500 crore towards India’s resolve to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Various Tata Group companies are engaged in giving a helping hand during this crisis including providing free food and accommodations to the needy and frontline workers including doctors.