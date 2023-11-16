HamberMenu
Tata Technologies unveils ₹3,024 crore OFS in price band of ₹475-500

November 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Technologies Ltd., a global engineering, product development and digital services company, promoted by Tata Motors Ltd., has announced plans to open its offer for sale (OFS) initial public offering (IPO) of up to 60,850,278 equity shares on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The price band has been fixed at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share with face value of ₹2 each. The issue will close on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The issue size works out to be ₹3,042 crore at the upper price band.

This is the first time since the IPO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004 that a Tata Group company has come out with an IPO.

The company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 60,850,278 shares for cash and bids can be made for a minimum of 30 equity shares and multiples of 30 shares thereafter.

The offer consists of sale of up to 46,275,000 shares by Tata Motors Ltd., sale of up to 9,716,853 shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. and sale of up to 4,858,425 shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

Addressing a press conference Tata Technologies Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Savitha Balachandran said that the company has cash in hand of ₹1,000 crore even after paying dividend of ₹500 crore recently.

