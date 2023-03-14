ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Tech to turbocharge digital transformation of JLR, make mobility experiences faster

March 14, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Under the partnership, Tata Technologies would deliver end-to-end integrated ERP to transform Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules

The Hindu Bureau

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of JLR’s industrial strategy. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is partnering with Tata Technologies, a global engineering, product development and digital services company, to accelerate the digital transformation of Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy.

The first phase of this partnership would include U.K. core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Tata Technologies would deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The intuitive new user interface of Tata Technologies’ award-winning software would drive stability in operations, improving visibility both between teams and for suppliers, it further said.

The net result for the company would be a more agile, faster-to-market capability for new vehicles. Also, the agreement would intensify JLR’s alignment with the Tata Group of companies as part of its Reimagine strategy, said the statement.

“The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover.

Warren Harris, MD and CEO, Tata Technologies said, “We believe this collaboration will help Jaguar Land Rover to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.”

“As part of our Digital 2024 programme, we are transitioning to a cloud-native digital landscape and the partnership with Tata Technologies enables us to take another important step on that journey,” commented Anthony Battle, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

automobile

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US