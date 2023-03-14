Tata Tech to turbocharge digital transformation of JLR, make mobility experiences faster

March 14, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is partnering with Tata Technologies, a global engineering, product development and digital services company, to accelerate the digital transformation of Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy.

The first phase of this partnership would include U.K. core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Tata Technologies would deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

The intuitive new user interface of Tata Technologies’ award-winning software would drive stability in operations, improving visibility both between teams and for suppliers, it further said.

The net result for the company would be a more agile, faster-to-market capability for new vehicles. Also, the agreement would intensify JLR’s alignment with the Tata Group of companies as part of its Reimagine strategy, said the statement.

“The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover.

Warren Harris, MD and CEO, Tata Technologies said, “We believe this collaboration will help Jaguar Land Rover to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.”

“As part of our Digital 2024 programme, we are transitioning to a cloud-native digital landscape and the partnership with Tata Technologies enables us to take another important step on that journey,” commented Anthony Battle, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

