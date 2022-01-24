Tata Tech to hire 3,000 innovators

New Delhi

24 January 2022 22:59 IST

Global engineering and product development digital services company Tata Technologies on Monday said it has expanded its talent acquisition programme to hire over 3,000 innovators over next 12 months amid the accelerated investment in digital as manufacturing companies adapt to meet new and evolving customer needs.

The company will be ramping up its workforce in all major markets globally as well as in India, including in States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The move comes at a “time when the firm has been growing rapidly, achieving industry leading growth rates on the back of the move to autonomous, connected, electrification and shared (ACES) mobility and the accelerated investment in digital as manufacturing companies adapt to meet new and evolving customer needs,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

It added that since the onset of the global pandemic, investments in technology enabled changes have accelerated. Products have fundamentally changed, business models have been re-engineered, manufacturing enterprises have transformed, and digital has become a way of life.