Tata Tech, GKN Automotive set up e-mobility tech development centre

Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and GKN Automotive, a global player in driveline systems and ePowertrain technologies, have jointly set up a Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre in Bengaluru. The centre will develop e-powertrain innovations for next-generation electric vehicles for the global markets.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Technologies, said, “Our collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation electric vehicles that are sustainable and will help us achieve a greener world.’’

The e-mobility engineering centre, spread over 12,650 sq. ft area, will employ over 100 software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020. The centre comes with a design studio and lab stations.

“An accelerated recruitment drive is already in place to attract India’s best talent to develop advanced e-powertrain capabilities for global automotive manufacturers,’’ said the company on Thursday in a virtual media conference.