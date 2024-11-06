Tata Steel returns to profit with Q2 PAT at ₹833 crore

Tata Steel Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹833.45 core compared with a net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations for the quarter at ₹53,490 crore was down 3% from the same period last year.

The company on a standalone basis (India operations) reported net profit of ₹3,591 crore as compared with a net loss of ₹8,491 crore in the year ago period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standalone revenue from operations was down 5% to ₹32,014 crore against the year ago period.

The crude steel production of India business was 5.28 million tonne, up 5% on YoY basis. Deliveries stood at 5.11 million tonne, driven by 6% rise in domestic deliveries.

U.K. revenue during the quarter stood at £600 million and EBITDA loss stood at £147 million. Liquid steel production was 0.39 million tonne while deliveries were 0.63 million tonne, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netherlands revenues were £1,300 million and EBITDA for the quarter was £22 million. Liquid steel production at 1.66 million tonne and deliveries at 1.50 million tonne, were up on YoY basis.

T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said, “Global operating environment remained complex, with key regions facing subdued growth. Macro-economic conditions in China continued to weigh on commodity prices including steel. In India, steel demand continued to improve but domestic prices were under pressure due to cheap imports.”

“Despite this, Tata Steel has delivered broadly consistent performance. Among business verticals, automotive deliveries were aided by growth in hi-end products,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.