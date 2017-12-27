Tata Steel raises Odisha mine output

Tata Steel is ramping up production at its Khondbond iron ore mine in Odisha to fuel expansion of the Kalinganagar Plant, a company official said.

However, the requirement for coking coal will be met through imports and the company will keep looking for opportunities to bid for fresh leases of coking coal, the official, said.

Last week, Tata Steel Board decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar Plant in Odisha by five million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of ₹23,500 crore.