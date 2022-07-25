Tata Steel Q1 net profit declines 21% on input costs

This was a challenging quarter with rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and slowdown in China due to COVID, says managing director Narendran

Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A

Tata Steel Ltd. reported a 21% decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 to ₹7,714 crore, on account of a sharp rise in input costs, especially coking coal and gas prices in Europe.

Revenue stood at ₹63,430 crore. In India, standalone revenue was ₹32,021 crore.

The company said net debt stood at ₹54,504 crore.

In India, product deliveries were marginally lower by 2% due to moderation in exports following the imposition of 15% export duty.

It achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciaton and amortisation) at £621 million.

“This has been a challenging quarter for the global and Indian economies with rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and slowdown in China due to COVID,” said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T.V. Narendran. “Despite these multiple headwinds, Tata Steel has delivered a strong performance with an improvement in margins,” he added.

“Our strong marketing franchise and superior business model in India enabled us to successfully pivot and increase our domestic deliveries to counter the 15% duty imposed on steel exports in the middle of the quarter. We... remain well-positioned to benefit from the buoyant automotive and retail housing demand and the government spend on infrastructure,” he said.

He said the company’s European business delivered a sharp improvement in performance as long-term contracts and product mix helped drive a strong increase in realisations.

“We are geared towards commissioning the 6 MTPA pellet plant at Kalinganagar in 3QFY23 which will drive cost savings followed by the CRM complex and the 5 MTPA expansion project. Our subsidiary, Tata Steel Long Products, has completed the strategic acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited and will drive growth of our long products business.”

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and CFO said: “Tata Steel continues to deliver operationally and financially despite the complex operating environment, sudden impact of regulatory changes and the heightened volatility in commodity prices.

He said the company spent ₹2,725 crore on capital expenditure in line with its annual capex guidance.