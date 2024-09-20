Tata Steel commissions ‘India’s largest blast furnace’ at Kalinganagar

Tata Steel Ltd. said it had commissioned ‘India’s largest blast furnace’ at Kalinganagar, Odisha as part of the Phase II expansion its plant.

The company said it has made a total investment of ₹27,000 crore for the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar that will take the total capacity at the site from 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA.

“The new blast furnace will significantly boost the plant’s overall production capabilities, allowing Tata Steel to meet the growing demands of various industries, including automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence. It will also provide advantages in specific areas like oil & gas, lifting & excavation, and construction,” the company said in a statement.

“With the Phase II expansion, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination in India for Tata Steel, with a total cumulated investment of over Rs 100,000 crore in the last 10 years,” the company added.

T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “The commissioning of India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar is a momentous occasion for the steel industry, setting new benchmarks in capacity, technology, and sustainability.”

“A key enabler of socio-economic development in the region, the expansion not only strengthens Tata Steel’s position as a leader in high-end, value-added steel segments but also showcases our advanced engineering prowess. It underscores our commitment to boosting private investment in India, aligning with the nation’s vision for self-reliance and sustainable industrial growth,” he added.

The new blast furnace, with a volume of 5,870 m3, is equipped with features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process. This blast furnace will utilise four top combustion stoves, a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production, the company said.

Key facilities in Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar also include a Pellet Plant, Coke Plant, and Cold Rolling Mill, each incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

The new state-of-the-art steel plant incorporates modern technologies focused on value-added products, operational efficiency, and a significant reduction in carbon footprint, the company said.

