Tata Sons to build battery cell gigafactory in U.K. with investment of £4 billion

July 19, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on July 19 announced plans to establish a global battery cell gigafactory in the U.K. with a capacity to produce 40GW of cells annually.

“This investment of over £4 billion is an integral part of Tata Group’s commitment to electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions and establishes a competitive green tech ecosystem in the U.K. at scale,” the holding company of the Tata Group said in a statement.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, of Tata Sons, said: “The Tata Group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the U.K.”

“Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover,” he said.

“With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the U.K., alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive,” he added.

U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Tata Group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the U.K. – their first outside of India— is a huge vote of confidence in Britain. This will be one of the largest ever investments in the U.K. automotive sector.”

“It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future,” he said.

Tata Sons said the battery gigafactory would produce high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors.

Production is expected to start in 2026 and JLR and Tata Motors will be anchor customers.

