Tata Sons ‘repays’ ₹20,000 crore debt to stay private

Tata Sons Private Ltd. has reportedly surrendered its certificate of registration to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by repaying debt of about ₹20,000 crore to avoid a listing as mandated by the regulator. Tata Sons did not offer any comment. Whether the application has been made or the money has been repaid would be known when the company publishes its annual report within the next three weeks. The company’s AGM is scheduled for September 16. Tata Sons, identified as Upper Layer Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) along with 14 other NBFCs, had been asked to go for mandatory listing by September 2025 as per RBI’s Scale Based Regulation (SBR) to enhance corporate governance and mitigating risk. Reportedly Tata Sons, categorised as a core investment company, is seeking an exemption from listing but nothing has been communicated officially by the company or the RBI. However, according to the regulations and the circular, the market expects the IPO to be as scheduled. “If there would be a listing of Tata Sons at some point, it would be a marquee event for India’s fast growing equity markets,” said Dharmesh Mehta, CEO, DAM Capital. “Given the offering of its kind from the most reputed Group in India, there would definitely be strong global and domestic interest for such an offering,” he added. While many of the 15 are already listed on the exchanges, Bajaj Housing, HDB Financial Services, Tata Capital, Piramal Capital & Housing and Aditya Birla Finance are still to go for listing and some may be eyeing for similar exemptions.