Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons on Thursday appealed in the Supreme Court against the December 18 decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that restored Cyrus Mistry as the company’s executive chairman while declaring the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran in his place as illegal.

Tata has sought an early hearing of its appeal by the Supreme Court. The court re-opens after winter vacation on January 6.

Mr. Mistry was abruptly removed as executive chairman in October 2016. The NCLAT Bench led by chairperson Justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay termed his removal as oppressive.

The tribunal had allowed Tata Sons four weeks to move the Supreme Court before the implementation of its direction.

The NCLAT had also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm. Meanwhile, the tribunal had ordered Tata Sons to “desist from taking any decision in advance which requires majority decision of the Board of Directors or in the Annual General Meeting”. The company, its Board of Directors and shareholders were ordered not to invoke Article 75 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons against Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is a minority shareholder.

Mr. Mistry, a member of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, in December 2012 succeeded Ratan Tata as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

The Tatas had cited alleged failure of Mr. Mistry to “deliver on the promises that he had made at the time of his selection as the Chairman”.

Mr. Mistry had contended that he was removed because of his “efforts to remedy past acts of mismanagement”.