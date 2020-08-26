Tata Sky subscriber base increases

Chennai

26 August 2020 21:47 IST

A surge in Over-the-top (OTT) content viewership during April and May enabled Tata Sky to scale up its subscriber acquisition back to pre-COVID-19 times, said a senior official.

“During the initial phase of the lockdown, we saw a lot of our customers renewing their Tata Sky subscription. By end of April, however, we saw the acquisition numbers coming down due to strict lockdown measures and a drop in original content on TV. Shoots were stalled, the content pipeline had dried up,” Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky told The Hindu.

“That’s when we introduced Tata Sky Binge. That is the time when the OTT content viewership saw quite a surge. To keep up with the demand we brought down the price of Tata Sky Binge+, a wi-fi Android enabled smart Set Top Box (STB) that aggregates the best of OTT apps, under a single interface and through a single subscription,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Asserting that they are receiving good responses Tata Sky Binge+ from the public as it does away with the use of multiple remotes, she said: “Again the Tata Sky STB acquisition picked up in May and we are back to pre-COVID-19 levels. We hope to acquire new customers with the onset of IPL season,” she said.

Currently, Tata Sky has tie-ups with eight OTT apps namely Disney+ Hotstar premium, SunNxt, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Zee5, Voot Select and Voot Kids.

“We will be adding two to three OTT apps in the days to come to strengthen our bouquet of offerings. And some more are in talks with us,” she said.

Amazon Prime is the latest addition to the offerings and it is offered free-of-cost for the first three months. Subsequently, the users have to pay ₹129 per month. It can be accessed through Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition and the Tata Sky Binge+ Android powered smart STB, she said.

According to Ms. Puri, Tata Sky Binge+ enables users to toggle between LiveTV linear TV channels and OTT apps swiftly with one remote. It is available for a single subscription fee of ₹299 per month.