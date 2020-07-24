Business

Tata Sky extends partnership with ZEE5

Tata Sky extended its partnership with the ZEE5 for its Android-enabled, smart set-top box. With this partnership Tata Sky Binge+ has added content of over 1,25,000 hours across 12 languages.

A Tata Sky spokesperson said, “OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. Considering the stupendous response we have received from the viewers for the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, we are now strengthening this offering further.”

Tata Sky Binge+ provides the benefit of six months subscription to Tata Sky Binge where a user can watch content from premium partner apps on their STBs including 7 days of missed shows and access to 3 months Amazon Prime subscription at an offer price of ₹3,999, said Tata Sky in a statement.

