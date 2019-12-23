Tata ruling: govt. seeks amendment

The Corporate Affairs Ministry on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking certain modification in its order in the Tata Sons matter.
The Registrar of Companies (RoC) on Monday moved the NCLAT requesting to amend its order and remove the word “illegal” with respect to the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to private company, as it had authorised the conversion ‘only as per the provisions’ of the Companies Act.
It has also asked NCLAT to “delete the aspersion made regarding any hurried help accorded by RoC Mumbai to Tata Sons except what was statutorily required by RoC Mumbai.”
