Tata Realty gets ₹825 crore loan from IFC to refinance green asset in Chennai

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has announced that it had secured a ₹825 crore loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for refinancing of Ramanujan Intellion Park in Chennai, a sustainable real estate development. Located along Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Expressway) in Taramani, Chennai, the 25.27-acre Ramanujan Intellion Park encompasses both a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) processing area and a non-processing zone. This fully owned and operational IT park hosts between 40,000 to 60,000 professionals across its six buildings daily. The park includes the Taj Wellington Mews Hotel facility, which offers 112 serviced apartments and a 1500 seater convention center and this facility is entirely managed by women. “This financing initiative is a part of Tata Realty’s broader commitment to advance its sustainability efforts and elevate the standard of green commercial spaces across India,” the company said in a statement. Sanjay Dutt, MD& CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure in a statement said “The financing from IFC is a strategic investment in advancing our efforts to enhance the sustainability and climate resilience of Ramanujan Intellion Park.” “It enables us to continue our leadership in green building practices and reinforces our commitment to developing environmentally responsible assets that align with global sustainability targets.” he added. Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC’s Regional Director for South Asia, said, “Business parks are key to greening the real estate sector, and Tata Realty’s Ramanujan Intellion Park is at the forefront of this transformation. IFC’s investment highlights the pivotal impact that climate-focused financing has in driving substantial environmental progress.”

