Tata Project to build Micron’s semiconductor plant in Gujarat

September 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

TATA Projects Ltd. said it has been awarded a contract by Micron Technology to construct an advanced semiconductor assembly and test plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

The construction of Phase 1 will include a 500,000 square feet cleanroom space, scheduled to be operational by late 2024.

The project encompasses the design and construction of a first-of-its-kind Dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND [flash memory] assembly and test facility in India.

“Tata Projects aims to use modern construction methods and techniques involving integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) delivery through 4D Building Information Modeling (BIM) and hybrid modular accelerated construction. A dedicated technological platform shall capture the aspects of EPC enabling predictable delivery, anticipate and mitigate risks,” the company said in a statement.

Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO, Tata Projects, said, “Through this classic venture, we are not just building a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test plant; we are laying the foundation for India’s technological prowess on the global stage.”

Micron’s Senior Vice President of Global Assembly and Test Operations Gursharan Singh said, “Micron selected Tata Projects to construct our new facility because of their strong track record of delivering high-quality projects on schedule, on budget, and with the highest safety and ethical standards.”

