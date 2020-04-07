Business

Tata Power unit bags 300 MW deal for ₹1,730 crore

Commercial operation date Sept. 2021

Tata Power Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received approval to build a 300 MW CPSU-II for NTPC post the reverse auction held on February 21, at a price of ₹1,730.16 crore.

The commercial operation date (COD) for this grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is set for September 2021.

With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately ₹8,541 crore, including external and internal orders.

Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar, and president, Tata Power (Renewables), said, “This being a DCR project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules.”

In September 2019, post reverse auction, Tata Power Solar had received a Letter of Award to develop a 105 MW Floating Solar Project worth about ₹343 crore, including three years of operations and maintenance.

This venture is executed on the reservoir of NTPC Kayamkulam district in Alappuzha, Kerala, and is to be commissioned within 21 months.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 10:22:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-power-unit-bags-300-mw-deal-for-1730-crore/article31283293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY