Tata Power unit bags 300 MW deal for ₹1,730 crore

Tata Power Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received approval to build a 300 MW CPSU-II for NTPC post the reverse auction held on February 21, at a price of ₹1,730.16 crore.

The commercial operation date (COD) for this grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is set for September 2021.

With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately ₹8,541 crore, including external and internal orders.

Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar, and president, Tata Power (Renewables), said, “This being a DCR project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules.”

In September 2019, post reverse auction, Tata Power Solar had received a Letter of Award to develop a 105 MW Floating Solar Project worth about ₹343 crore, including three years of operations and maintenance.

This venture is executed on the reservoir of NTPC Kayamkulam district in Alappuzha, Kerala, and is to be commissioned within 21 months.