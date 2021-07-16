Tata Power to set up EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps

MUMBAI

16 July 2021 23:13 IST

Tata Power Ltd. has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s petrol pumps in multiple cities and at major highways across the country.

Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide EV charging infrastructure for EV users who can travel within cities and intercity without any range anxiety.

Sandeep Bangia, head, EV charging, Tata Power, said,“The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Advertising

Advertising

Sai Kumar Suri, ED retail, HPCL, said “Our company with its vast network comprising of more than 18000 retail outlets and Tata Power with its strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India charging ecosystem with end- to end solutions.”